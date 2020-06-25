Help support Catholic Charities West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many events have to be cancelled this year due to COVID. Catholic Charities West Michigan had to cancel 3 of their fundraising events which will result in a huge loss of funds to help their programs. The programs have stayed open during the pandemic, providing free meals and groceries for the hungry, free baby items (diapers an wipes) and free telehealth counseling.

To help make up for the lack of fundraisers, they created the Supporting the Essential campaign to raise money and awareness for their programs.

To donate, visit CCWestMI.org/donate.