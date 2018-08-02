eightWest

Help save lives this summer at Michigan Blood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - All day Thursday, Aug. 2, WOOD TV8 is partnering with Michigan Blood to encourage people to donate and Help Save our Summer.We'll be at Michigan Blood’s Grand Rapids donor center, 1036 Fuller Avenue NE. Donors are asked to schedule appointments by calling 1-866-MIBLOOD (866.642.5663).  The  Fuller location will be open until 7pm tonight. The goal is to get 300 appointments made, if you can’t make it today, you can simply make an appointment for another day.

Summer can be a critical time making the need for life-saving blood all the more important to treat patients in emergencies. Donations of all types are needed. During summer months the blood supply can be down to a day or a half day, when normal levels are 2-3 days blood supply.

