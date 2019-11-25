Help others stay warm this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the time of year to do for others, especially those in need of something warm. Today we have Gwyn Harnish from United Bank in studio with us along with Kate O’Keefe from Family Promise of Grand Rapids to tell us about this partnership.

United Bank’s Blanket the Community project is a way to draw community together in an effort to ease the burden of staying warm during the cold Michigan winters. The community bank is encouraging anyone who can help to drop off a new blanket to any of United Bank’s 12 locations now through the end of the year. The bank, in turn, will deliver those blankets to families in need. A blanket may seem like a simple gift but it can make a real difference to those who struggle to stay warm during the winter months. Each branch has the option to select a local organization to receive the blankets they collect or to gift our corporate recipient, Family Promise.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids provides emergency shelter and basic needs to families with children who are homeless.

Learn more at https://www.unitedbank4u.com/