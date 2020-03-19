Closings & Delays
Help local kids out of school through Kids Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With schools being out indefinitely, some kids are in even more need of meals. You can help local kids through Kids Food Basket. At this time, they are NOT accepting food donations nor are they recruiting new volunteers but here is how you CAN help.

  1. Donate by texting 56651 KFB $50 can feed 7 families for one day!
  2. Decorate brown paper bags at home and send to 1300 Plymoth
  3. Send prayers/good energy to all the Kids Food Basket employees

Visit KidsFoodBasket.org for more details.

