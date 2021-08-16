Help local food banks with milk donations at various SpartanNash grocery stores!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that milk is one of the most requested food items in food banks but milk isn’t something you maybe ever think to donate – mostly because of the focus on non-perishable food items that can be on the shelf for awhile.

One reason is that milk is difficult to store but it’s so important for our health at every stage of our lives, so that’s why we’re teaming up with with several organizations to help provide local food banks with the milk they need throughout the year.

This is a joint effort by Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, and Ada Fresh Market. Rachael, Jordan and Terri are battling it out at 3 different stores and encouraging you to donate at the checkout or text to donate.

Milk Drive

Saturday, August 21st

12p-3p

Stop by all 3 locations for their Milk Drive event, try free samples & donate milk!

TERRI: Metro Family Fare

RACHAEL: Burlingame Family Fare

JORDAN: Knapp D&W Fresh Market

Sponsored by Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and ADA Fresh Market.