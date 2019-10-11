Help keep WYCE weird

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In the world of streaming music, you’ve got a lot of choices when it comes to finding your next favorite song! In West Michigan, we have a community radio station that supports local musicians. Today kicks off the WYCE Fall Fund Drive and we have Station Manager, Hayes Griffin, in studio.

Their goal is to raise $55,000 this year to update and replace equipment that was damaged during the tornadoes last month. 60% of their operating budget comes from listener support. WYCE receives no money from government, universities, or religious organizations.

FALL FUND DRIVE 2019 Gift Guide:

$12 or more: Community Media Center Membership with basic privileges – Ticket Discounts, Beverages at Wealthy Theatre – Receive CMC Member mailings – Vote in CMC Elections – Club Privileges.

$25 FLEXPASS MAIL ONLY A pair of tickets to ONE show of your choice at any ONE of these venues: Pyramid Scheme, Tip Top Deluxe Bar and Grill, or any of the venues at The Intersection. Some restrictions apply on sell outs and high-ticket items.

$50 FLEXPASS MAIL ONLY A pair of tickets to one show all THREE of these venues. That’s 50 bucks for a pair of tickets to each The Scheme, Tip Top Deluxe and The Intersection. Again, some show restrictions apply.

$88.10 Limited Edition Merlin Prints Tee

$150 Personal Day Sponsor OR NPO Shoutout: Be a WYCE Personal Day Sponsor! Have your message read on the air on the day of your choice at the top of every hour! Perfect for anniversaries, birthdays, memorials and more! You may also donate your day to your favorite nonprofit

$200 Night on The Town Package

Where to get Dinner?

GILMORE: Blue Water Grill @ 5180 Northland Drive NE The B.O.B. @ 20 Monroe Ave NW

Bostwick Lake Inn @ 8521 Belding Road NE Flat River Grill @ 201 East Main Street

The Grill Room, The Kriby House, K2 @ 2 Washington

Nick Fink’s @ 3965 West River Drive NE Rose’s @ 550 Lakeside Drive SE

Harmony Hall @ 401 Stocking Ave NW or Harmony Eastown @ 1551 Lake Dr SE

One Trick Pony @ 136 Fulton St E

Linear @ 1001 Monroe NW

WYCE Fall Fund Drive