GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are right around the corner and it’s a time when it’s important to help others in our community.

Today we’re joined by Rachael from the Holland Rescue Mission to talk about their efforts for the holidays.

Holland Rescue Mission

Adopt a Friend

Sponsor a man or woman and purchase items off their Christmas list

Return gifts by December 11th

HollandRescue.org/Adopt-a-Friend

616-396-2200

HollandRescue.org

Sponsored by Holland Rescue Mission.