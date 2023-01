GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An organization that helps our neighbors in need has found themselves in need of our help. On Friday, a fire broke out in the main pantry of the Gateway Mission in Holland and caused significant damage. Their interim director, Jay, joins us today to talk about how the community can help.

Gateway Mission

Urgent needs list: HopeFoundHere.org/Urgent-Needs

Monetary donations: Give.HopeFoundHere.org

Drop off here: Gateway Mission Store

661 East 24th St. – Holland