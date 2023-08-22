GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- With inflation and food costs rising, food may be even harder to access for those experiencing hunger and homelessness in West Michigan. Mel Trotter Ministries is the largest provider of services to people experiencing hunger and homelessness in West Michigan, and its President and CEO, Dennis Van Kampen, joins us today.

As we enter the fall and Thanksgiving season, the staff at Mel Trotter are making preparations for the need to keep increasing, and they are asking the community to help them meet the needs of our hurting neighbors.

In 2022, Mel Trotter served 207,330 meals, and they are on pace to surpass that number this year. On average, Mel Trotter serves 568 meals for 375 neighbors in need every day.

There are several ways you can help out. If you want to help provide meals for individuals experiencing hunger and homelessness, you are encouraged to give at meltrotter.org. If you want to get more involved, you can volunteer to help serve in the kitchen and prepare meals.

Mel Trotter Ministries

225 Commerce Avenue SW

Grand Rapids

616-454-8249