GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A serious topic in our community is food insecurity. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes provides food assistance through a network of pantries, mobile food distributions, home deliveries, and school-based programs. Right now they’re providing 114% more food orders than this time last year with over 10,000 food orders per month and you can help! OnStaff USA is holding their annual Dollar Drive Thru today in various collection sites across Kalamazoo County.

OnStaff Dollar Drive Thru

Thursday, July 7

Donate online or in person

Collection sites:

Old National Bank

Drake (by Costco)

Centre St (by 131)

Portage St (Corner of Cork and Portage)

Panera Bread

Westnedge (by Southland Mall)

West Main (Corner of Drake and West Main)

Gull Road (across from Meijer)

Sturgis Bank & Trust – Portage Banking Center (just west of Shaver)

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes, 901 Portage St (just south of downtown)

Sponsored by OnStaff USA.