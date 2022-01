GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is moving locations to join the new Special Olympics of Michigan building, which will allow them to provide greater access and inclusivity for the communities that they serve.

They have a capital campaign to help raise money for the move and Deb joins us today to tell us more.

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services

Capital Campaign Goal: $266,000

616-732-7358

DeafHHS.org/Capital-Campaign