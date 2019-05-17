Can you imagine driving through grand rapids and seeing huge buildings wrapped in massive amounts of fabric? It’s one of the creative creations by Project [1] artist Amanda Browder, coming to Grand Rapids in September. But she needs your help and she’s here today with us to explain.

Project [1] artist Amanda Browder will be in town for the first of her Sewing Days series, a community-engagement program through which she works alongside members of our community to pin, organize and sew the immense, multi-colored textile pieces that will be draped over buildings and other public spaces throughout the city this fall.

Volunteer sign up is open for May Sewing Day.