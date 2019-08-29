Help cats find fur-ever homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have ever thought about adopting a cat, this may be the perfect time. The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering free kittens and cats for adoption.

Beginning immediately the Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is offering free kittens and cats for adoption. This offer is good until further notice.

KCAS has recently experienced an explosion in the cat and kitten population. Currently there are nearly 120 cats and kittens at the shelter. That number is generally in the forties. This is an unprecedented and urgent situation.

To qualify, potential adopters simply need to come the Kent County Animal Shelter and fill out an adoption form. The form can also be found online.

All the cats and kittens available for adoption have been spayed or neutered. All have been tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV. They are all up to date on all vaccinations and have been micro-chipped.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is located at 740 Fuller N.E. in Grand Rapids. The shelter is open Monday through Thursday 1pm-7pm (adoption cutoff time is 6:30) and Friday from 9am to 5pm (adoptions available until 4PM).