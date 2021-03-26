Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s Congenital Heart Center diagnoses and treats heart conditions, regardless of age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age. It’s the only program of its kind in West Michigan and one of the few places in the country where they can take care of patients as they mature into adulthood.
We have Dr. Joseph Vettukattil and Dr. Marcus Haw, co-directors for the Congenital Heart Center, with us to discuss some new advancements in the program.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Congenital Heart Center
Ranked best by US News and World Report
25 Michigan St NE #4200
616-267-9150
SpectrumHealth.org/Patient-Care/Childrens-Health/Congenital-Heart-Center
Sponsored by Spectrum Health.