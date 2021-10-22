Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital talks Bullying Prevention Month and how to help your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Bullying Prevention Month – it’s a time to raise awareness about how parents can know the signs to look for and how they can help.

Today we have Dr. Amy Pugh – a pediatric psychologist from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk about bullying.

Signs that may indicate a child is being bullied:

  • Psychological distress- school avoidance, increased worry, irritability, down mood
  • Behavior change- sleep difficulties, appetite changes, social withdrawal
  • Academic problems- distractibility at school, dropping grades

How to help:

  • Ask subtle questions and be an ally
  • Teach them ways to respond to bully
  • Practice, practice, practice!
  • Support other friendships and engage in activities free of bully
  • Identify helpful adults at school
  • Step in with school staff if problems persist
  • Get your child involved in therapy

Sponsored by Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

