Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital talks Bullying Prevention Month and how to help your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Bullying Prevention Month – it’s a time to raise awareness about how parents can know the signs to look for and how they can help.

Today we have Dr. Amy Pugh – a pediatric psychologist from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to talk about bullying.

Signs that may indicate a child is being bullied:

Psychological distress- school avoidance, increased worry, irritability, down mood

Behavior change- sleep difficulties, appetite changes, social withdrawal

Academic problems- distractibility at school, dropping grades

How to help:

Ask subtle questions and be an ally

Teach them ways to respond to bully

Practice, practice, practice!

Support other friendships and engage in activities free of bully

Identify helpful adults at school

Step in with school staff if problems persist

Get your child involved in therapy

