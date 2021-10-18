GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital specializes in diagnosing and treating all congenital heart conditions, regardless of age. It’s the only such program in West Michigan, and one of the few centers in the country that can offer seamless transition of care as patients mature into adulthood.

With us today is internationally acclaimed physician, Dr. Marcus Haw, who leads efforts at the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and a new member of his team, Dr. James Hammel, who will be bringing even more knowledge and ability to the children’s hospital.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health / Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.