GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- U.S. News & World Report has again recognized Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2023 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings for the 12th year in a row. Here to tell us more is Beth Kurt, MD, division chief of hematology and oncology, at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Kurt explains that the rankings are based on a significant amount of data linked to outcomes, quality, and process of care. Kurt says it is incredible and an honor for them to be recognized for the 12th year in a row. With two areas in the top 50 and all of them in the top 75.

The Pediatric Cancer Team is one of the shining jewels at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The program was one of the services that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital opened with. This marks the 12th time the Cancer Team has been recognized, and their score on the survey continues to improve. This is a result of many new programs including an innovative cancer program specifically designed for adolescents and young adults. The program features services that uniquely meet the needs of that phase of life including fertility preservation for those who might need chemotherapy.

