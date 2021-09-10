Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is constantly researching and fighting childhood cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, their teams are all about making the impossible possible. This especially holds true in the childhood cancer space where new research and innovations come through on a regular basis. Treatment and care that was once impossible, is now possible.

September is recognized nationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues their good work fighting the battle all year long.

With us today is Dr. Jim Fahner, division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

