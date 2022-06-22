GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – US News and World Report has again recognized Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2022 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings with a total of four specialty areas being recognized this year. This is the 11th year the hospital has been included on this prestigious list. Here to tell us more is Dr. Hossain Marandi, president, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital!

US News and World Report ranks the top 50 pediatric facilities across the nation, with the rankings based on clinical data and outcomes. This is the 11th year that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has been recognized!

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.