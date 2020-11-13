Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital discusses Prematurity Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – November is Prematurity Awareness Month. In the past year, the neonatal intensive care unit at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital admitted more than 1,400 babies from 35 counties across the state of Michigan. Risk factors that can lead to a risk of prematurity include age, race, substance abuse and medical problems including diabetes, hypertension and more.

Dr. Ed Beaumont, is a neonatologist with the hospital and joins us today to give us more insight.

