Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital discusses Multiple Sclerosis in children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week and most people think that MS only affects adults but it also can be diagnosed in children.

Dr. Harlori Bains is a pediatric neurologist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. She’s also the only physician in West Michigan who specializes in treating Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis.

Symptoms: Weakness, altered sensation in arms, legs, stomach, bowel, bladder or vision. Inflammation of the eye, visual loss. Longer term effects can include memory issues and cognitive fatigue

