Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital discusses Brain Tumor Awareness Month

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Brain Tumor Awareness Month is a month dedicated to supporting, empowering, and amplifying the voice of the brain tumor community. Did you know that more than 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor? And an estimated 84,000 will receive a primary brain tumor diagnosis in 2021?

With us today is Dr. James Fahner, Division Chief for Hematology and Oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Rebeca Loret de Mola, a pediatric oncologist from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Ranked by US News & World Report among the best in the US
616-267-1925
HelenDeVosChildrens.org

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon