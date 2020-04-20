Heart of West Michigan United Way is looking for volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan is coming together to help meet the needs of people in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Volunteer Center at the Heart of West Michigan United Way is helping to organize and promote a unified effort.

Over 300 people have signed up to volunteer their time over the last 5 weeks to support COVID-19 response efforts. Volunteers are doing a wide range of things, including sewing & donating masks, distributing food, and transporting supplies.

Visit VolunteerGR.org to view current needs, including projects you can do at home such as art projects for patients at Emmanuel Hospice.

They also have a section of our website dedicated to skilled volunteers. If you have certifications or trade-skills and would like to volunteer your services, we can match you with a local agency that could utilize them.