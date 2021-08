GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hearing loss is the third most common physical ailment behind heart disease and arthritis, affecting one in four adults.

Today we have Dr. Mary Peterson from Hearing Life here to talk about how they’re helping people improve their quality of life.

Hearing Life

844-836-5003 to schedule an appointment

Locations in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Allegan, Paw Paw, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek & Greenville

HearingLife.com

Sponsored by Hearing Life.