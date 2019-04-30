Healthy Aging in an Unhealthy World Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - During the month of May, we focus on and celebrate women's health. Women are mothers, wives, caregivers and professionals. We spend a lot of time taking care of others, and often overlook caring for ourselves. Here to talk more about an upcoming Doctor Dialogue about healthy aging, is Dr. Diana Bitner, Director of Spectrum Health's Midlife, Menopause and Sexual Health Program.

On Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m., Spectrum Health is hosting Health Aging in an Unhealthy World, an interactive panel discussion centered on midlife, menopause, nutrition and mindfulness. Midlife and menopause experts will discuss the physical, hormonal and emotional changes that occur as we age.

Thursday, May 30

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Calvin College Prince Conference Center

Register online: spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue

Register by phone: 616.267.2626, select option 4

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Midlife, Menopause & Sexual Health

Phone 616.267.8520

spectrumhealth.org/menopause