Healthier cocktail options to make at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying to eat better or adopt healthier habits is a common new years resolution – what about when it comes to what we drink?

Nate Blury from The Original Tin Cup Co. is back with some great classic cocktail recipes and some healthy swaps that you can make without sacrificing the flavor.

Kombucha Mule

127 calories per serving

1.5 oz Vodka

1 cup Ginger Kombucha

1/4 TBSP ground ginger

1/2 fresh squeezed lime

Mix and serve with a lime wheel garnish!

Rosemary Grapefruit Gin & Tonic

140 calories per serving

Add Rosemary sprig and 1/2 fresh-squeezed grapefruit to 1.5 oz of your favorite Gin and 4 oz tonic water

www.OriginalTinCup.com

DrinkGR Facebook Group