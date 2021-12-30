Health for Life Counseling specializes in EMDR therapy that can help with trauma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since April 2020, Americans seeking mental health care has skyrocketed with some experts saying that the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused rates of depression, anxiety, and trauma to increase exponentially.

Paul Krauss is the founder of Health for Life Counseling here in Grand Rapids and he joins us today to talk about mental health and how therapy can help.

Health for Life Counseling Grand Rapids

616-200-4433

HealthForLifeGR.com

@HealthForLifeGR

“The Intentional Clinician Podcast” is available on all podcast apps