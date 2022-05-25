GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As part of our Destin8tion West Series, we’ve been exploring businesses and organizations along the lakeshore in Spring Lake and Grand Haven. One popular place to grab a bite to eat is Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, located inside Grand Armory Brewing. Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque opened their first location in Muskegon in 2019 and opened their Grand Haven location in 2020. What’s behind the name? Dr. Rolf is a practicing physician with a passion for BBQ, all the recipes are Rolf’s and influenced by his Appalachian upbringing.

Dr. Rolf’s was voted #1 BBQ in 2021 and 2022 by the Grand Haven Tribune People’s Choice Awards. All their meats are smoked on-site at their Muskegon location. They are a “from scratch” kitchen, making all their own sides, saucers and signature Dr. Rolf’s Butt Rub in house.

Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque

17 2nd Street – Grand Haven

616-604-0228

Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque

477 West Western Avenue – Muskegon

231-246-2168

