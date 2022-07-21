GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re exploring one of West Michigan’s favorite lakeshore locations, Holland, as a part of our Destin8tion West series. No visit to Holland would be complete without a trip to the Holland Farmers Market! It’s peak season right now for them and they have over 75 local farmers and vendors, a food court, street performers and kids activities!

They also partner with agencies like Ottawa Food to offer a food donation program at the Market and they also accept Bridge (SNAP) cards. If you head to the Holland Farmers Market, parking is free and convenient and just a short walk from Lake Macatawa so it’s perfect for a whole day trip for the whole family!

Holland Farmers Market

150 West 8th Street – Holland

Wednesdays & Saturdays 8am-2pm

HollandFarmersMarket.com

Sponsored by Holland Farmers Market.