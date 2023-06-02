GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you in the market to buy a new home? Is this the year you move forward with building your dream home? Even if you just want to explore the latest in home styles and designs, today kicks off a great annual event. The Parade of Homes starts today. Terri visited Ada for a sneak preview.

Home Builder’s Association is a local trade association and your resource for both builders and suppliers of residential construction. Its major community event is the Spring Parade of Homes, a 75-year tradition, which takes place through Saturday, June 10. This year’s parade features 48 homes: 44 walk-through tours and four virtual tours and spans Rockford, Ada, Middleville, Byron Center, Saugatuck, West Olive and Coopersville.

