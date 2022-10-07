GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love touring beautiful homes, learning about the latest trends and innovations in home building, architecture, and design, you’ll be thrilled to hear that today kicks off the Fall Parade of Homes put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a tradition that gets everyone in the home building and real estate industry excited and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet builders and get great ideas for your own projects.

We got a chance to visit a home in Middleville, on beautiful Gun Lake, for a sneak peek. We also talk to Priscilla about what to expect this week.

Fall Parade of Homes

October 7th-15th

$10 tickets at Grand Rapids Lake Michigan Credit Unions

$15 during October 7th-15th

Children 12 & under: free admission if accompanied by an adult

Sponsored by HBA Parade of Homes.