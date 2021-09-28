HBA Parade of Homes kicks off this Friday and runs through October 9th!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some of the most in-demand things these days are homes and real estate. This year’s fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids does not disappoint! It’s a chance for local homebuilders and businesses to show the very best in new home construction, renovation, and everything for your home. The Parade starts Friday and runs through October 9th.

We got the chance to tour one of the homes featured in this year’s Parade – take a look!

HBA Fall Parade of Homes

October 1 – October 9

Fridays & Saturdays 1pm-8pm

Monday-Friday 4pm-8pm

MyGRHome.com

You’ll also want to download the official HBA Parade of Homes App for directions and to access professionals to start your next home project!

