HBA Fall Parade of Homes starts this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Making a decision about where to live is such an exciting thing. Many people dream of building a home and love to scout for ideas and inspiration, along with builders to help make their dream a reality.

The Fall Parade of Homes in greater grand rapids starts this week and we’re giving you a sneak peek at one of the homes you can tour!

>>>Take a look!

2020 Fall Parade of Homes

HBA of Greater Grand Rapids

October 16th-24th

Tickets $15 cash only at the homes, $10 at LMCU locations and online

ParadeOfHomes.MyGRHome.com

Sponsored by HBA Parade of Homes.