Haunted Traverse Walking Tours gives you a haunted look at Traverse City’s history

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some of the best getaways involve a fun mix of experiences! We’re excited to kick off a whole week of great getaway ideas to a place we love, the Traverse City area, and celebrate this spooky time of year!

One way to really see a city, and learn about it’s unique history, is through a walking tour. Haunted Traverse Walking Tours combines history and paranormal adventures.

>>>Take a look!

Haunted Traverse Walking Tours

231-645-1447
HauntedTraverse@Hotmail.com
HauntedTraverse.com

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon