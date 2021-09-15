Hathaway Lakes by Eastbrook Homes in the Nunica-Spring Lake area expands with more single-family homes and condos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are so many great neighborhoods and communities across West Michigan but if you’re looking to make a move, and living a short distance from the big lake is important to you, we know of a very popular option!

Hathaway Lakes is a very established neighborhood, built by Eastbrook Homes, and it’s expanding with the addition of more single family homes and condos! It’s in the Nunica-Spring Lake area… and it has so much to offer.

Hathaway Lakes by Eastbrook Homes

Located North of the Intersection at Cleveland St. and Patchin Blvd, South of State Rd.
