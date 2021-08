GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though the kids are back to school, summer isn’t over yet. Some of the best events and festivals are still coming up!

This weekend is the annual Hastings Summerfest, celebrating 150 years of Hastings. Jennie and Sharon join us today to tell us what’s going on this weekend!

Hastings Summerfest

August 27-29

Celebrating 150th Birthday of Hastings

Parade, car show, art and craft show, live music

HastingsSummerfest.com