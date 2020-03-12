Closings & Delays
Hassle-free meals with a twist

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Registered Dietitian, Colleen Christensen, stopped by to show us some hassle free meals with a bunch of flavor!

For breakfast? A Two Good Blueberry Greek Lowfat Yogurt Smoothie or Overnight Oats with Two Good strawberry yogurt, fresh strawberries, chia seeds and peanut butter.

For a quick and easy snack in the middle of the day, just grab a Bob’s Bar! Wholesome, delicious, and easy made with simple incredients.

For dinner, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are super simple and can be cooked in a variety of different ways and they come in 14 different varieties.

Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt:
GoodYogurt.com
Bob’s Bars:
BobsRedMill.com
Mrs. T’s Pierogies:
MrsTsPierogies.com

