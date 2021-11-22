Hart Tree Farm in Rockford can help you find your perfect Christmas tree!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The long Thanksgiving holiday weekend is filled with many traditions: turkey, football, black Friday shopping and the opportunity to head out and get a Christmas tree! It’s a family tradition for many families to pick the perfect tree for your home – to hang lights, ornaments, and maybe even stick some presents underneath!

Did you know that Michigan happens to be one of the top tree producing states? Rachael had the chance to visit Hart Tree Farm in Rockford a few years ago to get some tips!

>>>Take a look!

Hart Tree Farm

8760 Young Ave NE – Rockford

616-874-7930

HartTreeFarm.net