GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Casual, classic furniture with a strong emphasis on design, that’s Harrison’s West. They’re located in RiverTown Crossings, formerly UBU Home Furnishings. Harrison’s West is getting ready for a Grand Re-opening.

This is the fourth business location for the family that owns Harrison’s, they have locations in Clarkston, Midland and Rochester Hills. The owner, Kevin Harrison is a West Michigan native and proud to be back in the area. He says the move to Grand Rapids is important because the town has always been a design and furniture community.

Harrison says he likes to focus on “soft contemporary”, he describes that as the way people want to live today. Furniture with easy form and easy shapes, simplified traditional pieces – furniture that lives with us. One example, an ottoman you can put your feet on and won’t be afraid to ruin it. It also helps with rooms that serve multiple purposes in your home.

Design and design services are very important at Harrison’s West. Customers can stop in the Design Lab where they can experience what their furniture will ultimately look like by using larger scale pieces of fabric, larger pieces of the painted finish pieces as well as the different cushion and pillow types.

Their designers will come to your home to help better understand what a customer is looking for, get a feel for the space and see things like wall color and lighting.

Harrison’s West

Grand Reopening

June 11

20% off sale

616-5322-0175