Hark Up! Celebrates 20 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A special musical event is happening this weekend, the 20th anniversary of Hark Up! Today we have Breighanna Minnema and Chris Hansen in studio with us.

Hark Up is a holiday tradition, a community family favorite. There are over 300 singers, dancers, instrumentalists and crew members involved. Each year Hark Up produces a brand new show and this year is the biggest show yet. There are all different styles of music – all family friendly. From covers of Bruce Springsteen, Chicago and Broadway hits and of course Christmas classics.

This is the 20th year. Hark Up started at Fair Haven ministries in Hudsonville in 1999. In 2007 they split from Fair Haven and started their own non-profit 501c3 ministries (Hark Up Ministries) and moved the show to DeVos Center for Arts and Worship. They now operate year round and have different types of musical events, from Swing Nights at Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts and Worship on the waterfront.

