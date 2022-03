ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The ex-vice president of Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education was arrested for drunken driving after a crash in Ada Township.

Martha Atwater, or Marti, as she was referred to on the Forest Hills website, was traveling on Cascade Road on Feb. 26 when she got into a crash with another vehicle. According to the report from the Kent County Sheriff, 58-year-old Atwater did not stop when the car in front of her was stopped at a traffic light and rear-ended the other vehicle.