GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over the last 6 months, so many aspects of our lives have changed, including end-of-life care.

We talk to Susan Houseman, President of Harbor Hospice and Harbor Palliative Care, about the compassionate and supportive care they offer in a five-county service area.

Harbor Hospice Michigan

1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 400 – Muskegon

231-728-3442

1-800-497-9559

HarborHospiceMI.org

Sponsored by Harbor Hospice.