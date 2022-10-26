GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve probably seen the headlines, maybe your inbox is full of emails about the annual enrollment period for Medicare. HAP is a Michigan-based health insurer that can help you sort it all out. Today we have Dustin in studio.
There are some basic questions you should ask yourself when shopping for a Medicare plan:
• Are the doctors and hospitals I want to use in-network? (Like we just mentioned with the addition of the Corewell/Spectrum facilities and doctors.)
• Are my prescriptions covered?
• Do I want or need dental, vision or hearing coverage?
• Do I anticipate any specific health care needs in the coming year?
HAP
Medicare Enrollment Period
Now through December 7
HAP.org/Medicare
888-440-8786
