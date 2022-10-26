GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve probably seen the headlines, maybe your inbox is full of emails about the annual enrollment period for Medicare. HAP is a Michigan-based health insurer that can help you sort it all out. Today we have Dustin in studio.

There are some basic questions you should ask yourself when shopping for a Medicare plan:

• Are the doctors and hospitals I want to use in-network? (Like we just mentioned with the addition of the Corewell/Spectrum facilities and doctors.)

• Are my prescriptions covered?

• Do I want or need dental, vision or hearing coverage?

• Do I anticipate any specific health care needs in the coming year?

HAP

Medicare Enrollment Period

Now through December 7

HAP.org/Medicare

888-440-8786

Sponsored by HAP.