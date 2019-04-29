eightWest

Handbells – a unique musical experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tomorrow night you can head to Grand Rapids for a unique musical experience you won't find just anywhere. Here to talk to us more about the concert are Courtney and Cindy from Embellish Handbells.

For Whom the Bells Toll

  • Embellish Handbell Concert
  • Tuesday, April 30
  • 7:30PM
  • Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center
  • Tickets at embellishhandbells.com

About Embellish Handbell Ensemble

Embellish Handbell Ensemble was founded in 1995 to be a professional level group that provides a high quality musical experience through performance and teaching the art of handbell ringing.

