Handbells – a unique musical experience Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tomorrow night you can head to Grand Rapids for a unique musical experience you won't find just anywhere. Here to talk to us more about the concert are Courtney and Cindy from Embellish Handbells.

For Whom the Bells Toll

Embellish Handbell Concert

Tuesday, April 30

7:30PM

Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center

Tickets at embellishhandbells.com

About Embellish Handbell Ensemble

Embellish Handbell Ensemble was founded in 1995 to be a professional level group that provides a high quality musical experience through performance and teaching the art of handbell ringing.