Handbells – a unique musical experience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Tomorrow night you can head to Grand Rapids for a unique musical experience you won't find just anywhere. Here to talk to us more about the concert are Courtney and Cindy from Embellish Handbells.
For Whom the Bells Toll
- Embellish Handbell Concert
- Tuesday, April 30
- 7:30PM
- Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center
- Tickets at embellishhandbells.com
About Embellish Handbell Ensemble
Embellish Handbell Ensemble was founded in 1995 to be a professional level group that provides a high quality musical experience through performance and teaching the art of handbell ringing.
