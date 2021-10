GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have very exciting news for Hamilton fans, which let’s be real, is almost all of us! Broadway Grand Rapids will be hosting Hamilton February 8th through 20th and tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am!

Meghan joins us today with all the details!

Hamilton

Broadway Grand Rapids

February 8-20, 2022

Tickets go on sale October 14th at 10am

616-235-6285

BroadwayGrandRapids.com or Ticketmaster.com

Sponsored by Broadway Grand Rapids.