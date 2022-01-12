‘Hairspray’ coming to Broadway Grand Rapids, opens tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thankfully, the new year has brought new opportunities when it comes to live entertainment and the first show of the year for Broadway Grand Rapids opens tonight! The Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Hairspray, runs through the weekend.

Today, Kaléa Leverette, who plays Little Inez, joins us – she’s making her national tour debut!

Hairspray

Wednesday, January 12 @ 7:30
Thursday, January 13 @ 7:30
Friday, January 14 @ 8:00
Saturday, January 15 @ 2:00 and 8:00
Sunday, January 16 @ 1:00 and 6:30
Monday, January 17 @ 7:30
Tickets and details here

