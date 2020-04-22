Hair maintenance tips from salon professionals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you regularly go to a hair or nail salon, you may be wondering how you can keep up with your routines while staying at home. We talked to stylists from Seven and Mane in Standale to get some tips for taking care of your hair from your home!

TIPS:

Embracing and enhancing natural curls for spring and summer

Using headbands and other accessories to control overgrown hairstyles

How to prevent hair loss after pregnancy

Sarah and Colleen also discuss the sanitary procedures for staff and clients that will be in place once it’s safe to re-open the salon.

Seven and Mane Salon

4761 Lake Michigan Dr NW Suite B

SevenandManeSalon.com

616-453-7888