GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The national tour of HADESTOWN is making a stop in West Michigan next week on stage at Broadway Grand Rapids. Today, we’re getting a chance to talk with one of the actors, Nathan Lee Graham, who plays Hermes.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

HADESTOWN

Broadway Grand Rapids

Age Recommendation: 12+

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2023 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.

