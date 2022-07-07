GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is a great time to pick up a few good books to pass the time and there’s some great opportunities at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon for kids, teens and adults. Everyone who signs up will receive a free goodie bag (while supplies last).

Summer Reading Program – Oceans of Possibilities

Now – August 13

All ages, free

Log your reading progress here

Additional summer events:

For kids and teens:

Illustrative Drawing Class with Corinne Roberts – Wed, July 13 from 2-3pm

Seahorse Crafty Afternoon – Wed, July 20 from 2-3:30pm

For adults:

“The Women of the Copper Country” – Mon, July 25 from 5:30-6:30pm

Great Michigan Read Book Discussion for older teens and adults

For more information or to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, visit HackleyPublicLibrary.org.