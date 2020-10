GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Valley State University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring the legacy of union leader and labor organizer, César Chávez.

There is a 3-day virtual event next week and Lupe Ramos-Montigny joins us to tell us more about it!

César Chávez 20th Anniversary Gala

Tuesday, October 20th 3pm-4pm

Wednesday, October 21st 6pm-7pm

Thursday, October 22nd 6pm-7pm

To register for any of the virtual events or to find out more, click here.